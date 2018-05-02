More Filipinos oppose charter change — poll

MORE Filipinos are not in favor of amending the 1987 Philippine Constitution, according to the latest Pulse Asia survey released on Wednesday.

The poll from March 23 to 28 showed 64 percent of Filipinos opposing Charter change compared to only 44 percent in 2016.

Among those who were opposed to Charter change for now, 32 percent were in favor of amending the Constitution sometime in the future while 32 percent said that the Constitution should not be amended at all.

Opposition to Charter change increased by 20 percentage points from 44 percent in July 2016.

This, according to the Pulse Asia, is due to the rise of opposition in Metro Manila (59 percent), Balance Luzon (71 percent), Mindanao (58 percent). There was also opposition from class ABC (61 percent) and Class D (48 percent).

About one of four Filipinos or 23 percent, on the other hand, is supportive of amending the Constitution now.

However, the public support for Charter change declined by 14 percentage points from 37 percent in July 2016.

Only 13 percent are ambivalent on the matter.

The number of Filipinos aware of proposals to change the Constitution, moreover, increased to 49 percent from 41 percent in July 2016.

The same survey also showed 71 percent of Filipinos have little to no knowledge of the proposed federal system of government as of March 2018.

Of this figure, 43 percent have little knowledge, while 27 percent have almost no knowledge at all about federalism.

“Lack or absence of awareness is reported by most Filipinos across geographic areas and socio-economic classes (62 percent to 79 percent and 64 percent to 75 percent, respectively),” Pulse Asia said.

Only 29 percent of Filipinos said they have a great deal or sufficient amount of knowledge about the issue.

Of this, 7 percent said they have a great deal of knowledge on federalism, while 22 percent have sufficient knowledge.

Despite having a big proportion of Filipinos who said they knew little to nothing about federalism, 66 percent of Filipinos were against the proposed shift to a federal form of government from the present unitary system.

Thirty-six percent of Filipinos expressed opposition to altering the system of government regardless of the timing of such change, while 30 percent were opposed to it now but may be open to changing into a federal form of government in the future.

Only 27 percent are supportive of the change to a federal system, while 6 percent are ambivalent on the matter.

The survey used face-to-face interviews among 1,200 adult respondents nationwide, has a ± 3 percent error margin at the 95 percent confidence level.

President Rodrigo Duterte has long advocated federalism to tackle a yawning wealth gap, empower regional governments and recognize the country’s diverse makeup.

But moves toward a shift have encountered strong opposition from some groups, including the framers of the 1987 Constitution, who fear federalism will further empower political dynasties.

Some critics believe the move to change the Constitution to facilitate that will also provide means for Duterte to hold on to power beyond 2022, when his single, six-year term ends.

But the 72-year-old President has said several times that he would step down ahead of the end of his six-year term once the shift happens.