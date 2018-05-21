More IS fighters leave Damascus district

BEIRUT: A second batch of fighters from the Islamic State jihadist group left their final Damascus stronghold overnight, a monitor said on Monday, bringing the Syrian regime closer to a major milestone. “A second batch of elements from the Islamic State organization left after midnight,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. “They are heading to a pocket in the desert still under the control of the extremist organization,” the Britain-based monitoring group said. The first group of IS fighters was transferred by bus out of southern Damascus on Sunday, the monitor said. The government has so far not confirmed any deal with IS but a military source quoted by the official SANA news agency said a brief ceasefire was being observed. The military source added the ceasefire that began on Sunday and would remain in place until noon (0900 GMT) on Monday had allowed for the evacuation of women and children from the area. Government and allied forces started an operation last month to flush out jihadists and other groups from a cluster of neighborhoods in southern Damascus.

AFP