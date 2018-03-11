More Pinoys favor divorce – SWS

More Filipinos support legalizing divorce in the country, especially those with live-in partners, according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

The poll, conducted on December 8 to 16, 2017, showed an average 53 percent of adult Filipinos nationwide agree with the statement, “Married couples who have already separated and cannot reconcile anymore should be allowed to divorce so that they can get legally married again.”

Thirty-two percent disagreed with the statement while 15 percent were undecided resulting in a net agreement score of +21, classified as “moderately strong.”

SWS noted that support for legalization of divorce was “very strong” among women with live-in partners (+44), men with live-in partners (+37) and widowed or separated men (+33).

“Support for the legalization of divorce used to be split when SWS first surveyed it in 2005: 43 percent agreed, 12 percent were undecided, and 45 percent disagreed, for a neutral net agreement of -2,” the polling firm said.

“The question was asked for the second time six years after in 2011 and obtained moderately strong support. When it was asked for the third time three years after in 2014, it went to very strong and stayed at moderately strong up to 2017,” it added.

In terms of geography, support for divorce was strongest in Metro Manila at +35 (“very strong”).

Support from the rest of Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao was “moderately strong” at +23, +14 and +15, respectively.

For religious groups, support was strongest for Catholics at +23, followed by other Christians at +12.

Members of the Iglesia ni Cristo (Church of Christ) felt “neutral” about it at -8.

SWS said although it interviewed Muslims, the results were not relevant as divorce is legal under Shari’ah Law.

The survey was conducted using face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults, aged 18 years old and above, nationwide.

It has a margin of error of ±3 percent nationwide, ±4 percent for Luzon, and ±6 percent each for Metro Manila, Visayas and Mindanao.

The survey results were disclosed after the House Committee on Population and Family Relations approved on February 20 a measure that would allow divorce in the Philippines.

Under the bill, married couples may end their marriage for several reasons, including abuse, infidelity and irreconcilable differences.

The proposed measure also allows spouses separated for at least five years to file for absolute divorce.

No divorce bill has been proposed at the Senate.

At present, the Family Code of the Philippines provides two ways for couples to separate.

First is legal separation, which allows spouses to split up, but not to remarry.

Second is annulment, which allows spouses to remarry because the marriage is considered invalid from the start.