More players may soon be in the game

Like the majority of investors in the market, our players in the virtual stock trading game stayed on the sidelines last week before the Holy Week break. This also brought the market’s average daily trading value turnover down to P6.90 billion, far below the year-to-date weekly average of P8.68 billion.

Noticeable, too, was the continued selling activity among foreign investors. They registered a total net selling transaction worth P2.54 billion, with about half of it transacted on the last day of trading on Wednesday, March 28. On that day, their transactions accounted for 63.84 percent of total market value turnover of P9.98 billion.

Also, the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) closed with a daily gain of 114.5 points or 1.45 percent on Tuesday, March 27, before the market break, despite foreign investors’ net selling activity for the day.

This happens every now and then when local punters start to be bullish. When the market’s magnitude reaches a certain level like that of last Tuesday, punters could counter foreign investors’ trading tack.

In the market’s present context, this could mean local punters may have actually started bargain hunting. That action also averted a market fall and precipitated a rebound – though slight as it was – with a telling weekly gain of 9.03 points, or 0.11 percent.

Play Hard is like one of these local punters who have turned bullish. He submitted a “buy” order for 1,800 shares of SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SMPH) at P34.00 per share and 1,000 shares of EEI Corporation (EEI) at P10.80 apiece, all for execution on Monday, April 2.

As of this writing, the abovementioned “buy” orders are yet to be executed and validated. They will be added later in the report of his final investment portfolio for Week 5.

Going back to last week, a lot of things have changed in the rankings of the active players even if none of them did any trade.

For instance, the investment portfolios of those with stocks from the week’s losing sectors suffered badly. The biggest casualty was Small Time Trader as he was heavily invested in holding firms and the services sector – which were last week’s sectoral losers.

Were it not for his losses in SMPH, he should have not been dislodged to third place. He invested 24.04 percent of his original capital in SMPH. This was a departure from his strategy of dividing the risks of his stock investments into several small exposures. As a result, it single-handedly neutralized the gains he had in First Gen Corporation (FGEN) and Universal Robina Corporation (URC).

St. Michael was the biggest gainer and winner. He is now number one in the rankings of players. The share prices of Philex Energy Corporation (PXP) and Manila Water Company, Inc. (MWC) jumped last week by P1.20 and P1.80 per share, respectively. His gamble to concentrate more than 80 percent of his original capital to two stocks paid off.

While this kind of investment strategy worked for St. Michael, it was doing the opposite in the case of Dud67.

Since the beginning, Dud67 concentrated his investment portfolio on two stocks only. These were in NOW Corporation (NOW) and MRC Allied, Inc. (MRC), allocating 52.72 percent and 15.40 percent of his original capital, respectively.

MRC is still presently classified under the property sector, but it is also rumored to be a strong contender for the third telco slot of the government, the same as NOW.

For NOW, however, since hitting the price of P17.10 per share on February 15, the stock has been on a decline.

Dud67 captured it at P15.38 per share when he began to trade on March 8. This price was coincidentally equivalent to the 10 percent rate of decline mentioned in a technical correction, which by standard market definition is a reverse movement in a stock’s price before resuming its upward momentum later.

But the price of NOW has gone down to P8.19 per share, or 46.74 percent lower as of the end of last week’s trading.

Based on NOW’s peak at P17.10, it has lost 52.11 percent since. Yet, Dud67 continues to keep it in his portfolio. What does he know about NOW that we don’t?

As of last week, therefore, Dud67’s investment portfolio has lost 32.96 percent, down by a further 0.12 points from the preceding week’s results.

Shown in the table below are the investment results and performance standings of the active players as of March 30, 2018:

As requested, too, the following is a comparative study of their present stockholdings:

So far, only Play Hard has made a selling transaction in the last four weeks of virtual stock trading. The rest are still holding on to their original stock picks or have not even started to trade.

Hopefully, we will see more action soon, as what usually happens right after the Lenten season.

Den Somera is a licensed stockbroker. The article has been prepared for general circulation for the reading public and must not be construed as an offer, or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or financial instruments whether referred to herein or otherwise. Moreover, the public should be aware that the writer or any investing parties mentioned in the column may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of their reported or mentioned investment activity. E-mail address of the writer is den.somera@manilatimes.net and/or at densomera@msn.com