More power for Pulis Patolas?

IS the Philippine National police (PNP) worthy of more power? I handled last Monday the case of an ordinary citizen napping at home, arrested without a warrant, and was told by the raiders they needed no such inconvenient paper. Now, Digong threatens to go after Justice Secretary Vit Aguirre if he does not reverse his department’s ruling on the Kerwin Espinosa case. Vit says the cops presented a defective, poorly prepared complaint. (He was valedictorian of his law class in the best law school on Mendiola.)

A little over a year ago, South Korean Jee Ick-joo was murdered right inside Camp Crame by certain Utak Pulburas. Can PNP chief Bato de Ia Rosa tell us the status of the cold-blooded murder committed right under his nose?

Had that crime been perpetrated in Japan, the police chief might have resigned irrevocably (or even commit sepukku or hara kiri; no Pinoy is expected to do it here, a Catholic country, and Bato may be a devout Catholic, at ssssh, masakit yata ‘yun).

Here, extension after extension of his term. He is irreplaceable? De Gaulle said the cemeteries are full of indispensable people.

In the cemetery is my late partner, Lex Carao who, if my memory is true, almost came to blows with a non-lawyer head of the Criminal Investigation and Detention Group (CIDG), Col. Ed Matillano (convicted last year for SALN violations). lt makes a difference whether one is summoned to militarized Camp Crame or some civilianized public prosecutor’s office. People are less intimidated among fellow civvies in facilities sans gates. Lawyers also have an edge in matters legal.

Atavistic RA 109793

The author of the new law, RA 10973, is now admired Sen. Ping Lacson, PMA classmate of Ed Matillano, of the fabled PMA ‘71 Class, which included a mellowed and mature Gringo Honasan, also a Bedan. Ping we used to dread as a member of the MISG (Military Intelligence Service Group), headed during the dark years by terrifying Rolly Abadilla, who could make arrestees pee in their pants by his Limahong gaze. (I cannot forget Ping’s meticulously using “for the nth time” in a military tribunal in the Light a Fire case, nor his presence during the raid of We Forum, when Rolly punched the wall as courageous Edith Burgos, tough Joe’s wifey, refused to sign a statement on the advice of Joker Arroyo, Jojo Binay, Ed Araullo and myself.)

I have looked at the Senate debates on RA10973 in hopes of finding out whether any senator today is familiar with Sec. 2 (f) of RA 7438, of human rights advocate Bobby Tañada, criminalizing even a mere police invite from the cops. To me, arguably atavistic RA10973 accelerates our creeping decay. Better leave investigations to the civilian Department of Justice by those truly trained in the law, not Fire!Aim!Ready Pulis Patolas.

Under apparently overlooked RA7438, cops may be penalized if they conduct a custodial investigation which “shall include the practice of issuing an ‘invitation’ to a person who is investigated in connection with an offense he is suspected to have committed, . . .” Repealed, by implication, as the new law only expressly abrogated a provision of the Local Government code?

A subpoena is far more intimidating than a mere “invitation.” Maari po ba silang anyayahan? — an invite from armed burly cops not to be refused and can make one scramble and rush to the nearest urinal.

I have not seen if Congress really saw fit to erase Bobby’s human rights law. I hope he has enough vigor (I don’t) to return to the Senate to protect what we painstakingly made law, now extrajudicially killed by Ping, of unhappy memory. Did Congress and Malacañang know what they were doing?

Cheers for Negros judges

We may be back in some functional equivalent of Martial Law, given the continuing relentless fondness of Digong for the Nazi clenched fist salute, criminal in certain jurisdiction but being popularized here by an administration fond of Macoy (a hero to it) and Hitler. And look at the way Digong is destroying anyone or any institution insisting on independence, such as judicial. Good that Chief Justice Meilou Sereno is standing her ground, the organized hooting throng denying due process notwithstanding. Attagirl. And cheers!cheers!cheers! for the Negros Occidental judges who opted to be professional and not to meddle in the impeachment process.

Digong is the most a) liked, b) respected, or c) feared, Prez ever. (Some multiple choice question.) Take your pick and appreciate what the Negros judges have done.

SolGen Joe Calida is the Tribune of the People. Should he not petition to recuse justices who cannot satisfy the Caesar’s test of being above suspicion given their palpable animus and bias vis-a-vis Sereno?

Justices’ inhibition

On his quo warranto, apparently first insinuated by Rep. Vicente Veloso (ex-Court of Appeals justice) in a House hearing, the question has arisen whether a petition to inhibit or recuse justices who may have thrown their weight on one side of the startling quo warranto petition, is in order. Does the SolGen not consider CJ Meilou as part of the people of whom he is tribune? She deserves due process as much as anyone. A sporting chance. Fair play. Denied her, can Juan de la Cruz expect better? Cong. Veloso in effect challenged the sumbongero justices to be the judges of their own cause.

Justice de Castro is unhappy understandably about being bypassed. So is Justice Peralta, also saddened by the CJ allegedly manipulating to block his Bedan wife’s aspiration to be Court of Appeals Presiding Justice. Justice Jardeleza blames Meilou for blocking his SC appointment.

If the CJ is pressured to resign now, the judiciary would sink lower than the lowest in Macoy’s time. She is fighting the good fight, as it were, and deserves support.

Some powerful elements may even be behind the hooting throng in the Supreme Court. For shame. They should have been urged to fix their eyes on the eternities, and worked on cases, instead of instant gratification in sipsip demos. That would have showed class, even a spark of judicial statesmanship, as the Negros judges have done.

Justices’ anti-CJ bias

How many justices have not all too publicly shown an anti-CJ bias? They could be the only ones left to decide. No way the majority required in impeachment could be attained? The Constitution speaks of a qualified majority in that “. . . [n]o person shall be convicted without the concurrence of two-thirds of all the members of the Senate.” Art. XI, Sec. 3(6). That would be 16 out of 23. Since Justices Peralta, de Castro, Jardeleza, Martires and Tijam have virtually publicly prejudged Sereno, as unfit, they have no choice but to recuse themselves, rescuing the CJ, willy-nilly. It is not seen how the rest could get the 2/3 vote, out of 23, or even of 12, if those named are not included in reckoning the 2/3. Justices Castillo and Reyes testified in a manner not clear from news accounts that they had prejudged so they may sit in judgment.(?) They answer to their conscience and history. All invited had been expected to shaft the CJ. All who accepted will arguably have to recuse themselves to salvage the Kenquoy Warranto petition.

In the old days, justices never visited the Prez, save on the annual New Year’s Day social. To me, very proper. Not wrong for the CJ to discourage any such visit.

To me, after she is cleared and vindicated, following some decent interval, she should seriously consider resigning but that might mean Digong’s total control of government. Still, one never knows what will happen if Justice TonyCarp replaces her, who Digong might not dare insult. Otherwise, he insults everyone and his mom who somehow crosses him, beginning with the Pope. As he dishes it out, so he must be able to take it. “Zeid’s quiz on DU3O uncalled for”? – the Palace says. You are telling me.

DU30’s weird remarks are called for as the language of the masa? Another insult to the masses, who can be as polite as anyone.

You know when Digong would likely say something uncalled for. His lips move. And do something uncalled for. Execute the Nazi salute, criminalized in certain countries. How he loves Hitler’s salute. And his morbid jokes—feed people to crocodiles, the modus operandi Edgar Matobato said was used in Davao.

Multiple manifestations of decay we should all work to arrest.