More proof that stock selection is key to winning

Week 9 (April 30 to May 4) provided another proof that good stock selection is really better than frequent turnover as a strategy for winning in the market.

The first instance was seen in the trading results of Week 8 from the turnover plays of Pixiu, the only female player in the game. She was driven by an earnest desire to make money, while at the same time was terrified by potential losses – a natural behavior present in most of us. This made her resort to frequent turnover, which limited her profits to marginal gains. Losing trades also drove her to frequent turnovers as she tried to cut losses to as little as possible.

One pays service charges for entering and exiting trade. These “small service charges,” when summed up, actually eat into earnings and capital. Losing trades further cut into the trader’s funds that before he or she realizes it, profitability and performance are down.

The effects of these “small service charges” surfaced legibly in Pixiu’s trading results in Week 8 as the market further slipped that week. She suddenly dropped to number four in the performance standings, with return on investment (ROI) of 96.54 percent.

Like a handwriting on the wall, the negative impact of frequent turnover to her investment performance becomes clear when you look closer at the trading developments of the two preceding weeks before Week 8. She was number one with an ROI of 102.91 percent during the sixth week. She continued to be number one in Week 7, although her performance slipped to 100.23 percent.

All that time, the market also continued to weaken. Pixiu resorted to frequent turnover within the period to save her investment position.

As a result, whatever was left of the small profit she had earned by then, as well as whatever losses she was able to minimize from then, were all neutralized during Week 8 by the creeping burden of her frequent turnovers.

Pixiu’s performance dropped to 96.54 percent ROI and landed number four, beaten by even those who had not traded, or changed investment positions, in the last three weeks.

As you can see from the results of trading at the end of Week 9 (Table 1), while Pixiu sprung back to number one, she came out with an ROI of only 99.29 percent.

On the other hand, HRB2015, who only made two attempts to trade, landed second with 99.25 percent ROI.

HRB2015’s transactions were as follows: He bought 300 shares of Meralco Electric Company (MER) at P336.00 per share on March 1, the first day of trading of the virtual stock trading challenge. He attempted to make a similar follow up with a “buy” the following day at P319.00 apiece, but was “Not Done” as the lowest traded price for the day was P326.00 per share.

Next is Dondee Prime. He traded for the first and only time on April 18, buying 2,000 shares of Puregold Price Club, Inc. (PGOLD) at P47.95. While PGOLD closed again lower at P45.85 per share at the end of Week 9 last Friday, May 4, his losses from the fall from his stock’s price proved less than what Pixiu suffered from frequent turnovers.

These recent developments in the virtual stock trading challenge no doubt serve as proofs that good stock selection is really better than frequent turnovers to win in the market. (See Table 1)

Pixiu, once again, was the only player who traded in Week 9. She made several initiatives to buy new stock positions and sell old ones to stave off more losses or pocket already earned profits.

She tried to buy Italpinas Dev. Corporation (IDC) on April 30. IDC particularly awoke from its stupor, with abnormally big trading volumes that also drove its price higher on April 27 and 30. The company is described as “engaged in the business of real estate development, using knowledge in architectural design, market and demographic strategy, project development and sales.”

Fortunately for her, the “buy” attempt failed or was “Not Done.” Her “Bid” price was below the traded prices for the day – and IDC has been trading sideways to downward since then, saving her from another potential losing trade.

She was successful in buying 8,000 shares of Travellers International Hotel Group, Inc. (RWM) at P14.74 per share on May 2 and 60,000 shares of Mabuhay Holdings, Inc. (MHC) at P0.60 apiece on May 3. Her position in MHC helped improve her performance for the week. (See Table 2)

Conclusion

The basic forces that drive prices up and down are the same both then and now. Thus, while all stock prices are simply the product of auctions, the compelling reasons that give rise to demand and supply for the stock are, in the end, determined by the stock’s intrinsic value.

As the saying goes, good stock picks will help you “Win your trade even before you begin!”

Den Somera is a licensed stockbroker. The article has been prepared for general circulation for the reading public and must not be construed as an offer, or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or financial instruments whether referred to herein or otherwise. Moreover, the public should be aware that the writer or any investing parties mentioned in the column may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of their reported or mentioned investment activity. E-mail address of the writer is den.somera@manilatimes.net