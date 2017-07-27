TROPICAL storm “Gorio” will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon, which may bring rains over Luzon and the Visayas, the state weather bureau said Thursday afternoon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Gorio would bring moderate to occasionally heavy rains over Luzon, including Metro Manila, and Western Visayas.

Pagasa did not issue a storm signal warning because the rain experienced by Southern and Central Luzon was due to the southwest monsoon enhanced by “Gorio”.

The agency also warned of flashfloods and landslides over the affected areas.

As of 11:00 a.m., Gorio has slowed down but maintained its strength, said Pagasa.

Rene Paciente, Pagasa Marine Meteorology Section chief, said Gorio was spotted at 615 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City at 10:00 a.m.

It has maximum sustained winds of up to 85 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 105 kph.

Within 24 hours, the rains will be directed to areas of Western Luzon, Pagasa said.

Meanwhile, the agency said the Ipo and La Mesa dams have reached their spilling levels.