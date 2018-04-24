More than 100 Chinese arrested over internet scam

Immigration police yesterday raided two rental homes in Phnom Penh and arrested 121 Chinese in connection with online gambling and Voice over Internet Protocol scams. Lt. Gen. Uk Haiseila, head of investigations at the General Department of Immigration, said that 121 Chinese suspects, including 19 women, were operating illegal online gambling and extorting money from the people in China via the use of VoIP in Cambodia. Heiseila said that the Chinese were arrested at about 5:30 p.m. yesterday in two rental homes in Sen Sok and Tuol Kork districts after police received reports from the Chinese Interpol. He said that according to a report by Chinese Interpol, the suspects posed as Chinese police, judges, prosecutors or bankers in China and made phone calls to extort money from people in China. Haiseila said that the arrested were Chinese mafias hiding in Cambodia. They are temporarily detained for questioning at the Immigration Department and face deportation to their country this week.

