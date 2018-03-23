More than 130 pilot whales die in mass Australia beaching

PERTH, Australia: At least 135 short-finned pilot whales died on Friday after a mass beaching in Australia as rescuers worked to herd those still alive back out to sea. The stranding of 150 whales at Hamelin Bay, some 315 kilometers south of Perth, was spotted by a commercial fisherman at daybreak, with fears the carcasses will attract sharks. Western Australia state’s Parks and Wildlife Service said its staff was on site and assessing the health and well being of the 15 still alive. Incident controller Jeremy Chick said “Most of the whales beached themselves on dry land overnight and have not survived,” adding they were awaiting support and equipment to help in a rescue attempt. The reason why mass strandings occur is still unknown. Short-finned pilot whales inhabit tropical and subtropical waters and are often seen in the hundreds and when they beach, it is usually en masse.

AFP