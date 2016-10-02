Sunday, October 2, 2016
    More than 1,300 drug suspects killed since July 1

    0
    By on Today's Headline Photos, Top Stories

    POLICE have killed more than 1,300 drug suspects since the government’s intensified campaign against illegal drugs last July 1, figures from the Philippine National Police (PNP) showed.

    DEAD IN SAMPALOC Photo shows man, with head wrapped in packaging tape, found dead on Florentino Street corner Lacson Street in Sampaloc, Manila on October 1. A sign left on the scene claims the victim was a drug peddler. More than 3,000 drug suspects have been killed since the government launched a campaign against llegal drugs on July 1. PHOTO BY DJ DIOSINA

    Data released on Saturday by the PNP National Operations Center in Camp Crame said a total of 1,323 drug suspects were killed and 21,682 others were arrested from July 1 up to 6:00 p.m. of September 30.

    During the period, a total of 23,179 police operations were conducted under the PNP’s Oplan “Double Barrel” which targets both big-time and small-time drug dealers.

    Data showed that the deaths of 47 drug suspects were added to the tally since the last update on September 29, when the PNP said 1,276 drug suspects had been killed since July 1.

    The PNP also said that under Oplan “Tokhang,” where policemen visit the houses of suspected drug users, a total of 1,478,621 homes were covered.

    A total of 729,915 drug personalities surrendered, composed of 52,675 drug pushers and 677,240 users.

    Anti-drug operations have also claimed the lives of 13 policemen, while 36 others were injured. Also, three members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) were killed and eight others were wounded in anti-drug operations.

