More than 25% of seafarers depressed – study

More than a quarter of seafarers show signs of depression, and many of them would not ask for help about it, a study conducted by Yale University and international maritime charity Sailors’ Society showed.

More than 25 percent of seafarers felt “down, depressed or hopeless” for several days, said the study, which surveyed more than 1,000 seafarers. More than one in six come from the United Kingdom.

“The seafarers said the quality and amount of food on board can have a big impact on their mental health, [along with]isolation from their families and length of their contracts,” Sailors’ Society said.

“Nearly half, or 45 percent, of [those]who reported symptoms of depression said they had not asked anybody for help,” it added.

About “one-third said they had turned to family and/or friends, but only 21 percent said they had spoken to a colleague, despite spending months on a ship with them,” the organization said.

Sailors’ Society CEO Stuart Rivers said the study was a wake-up call to the industry.

“We’re working with shipping companies to help them offer the best care to their employees, who are the life blood of the industry and our global economy,” he added.