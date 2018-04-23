More than sports cars: The GT-R and Mustang

Continued from last week

The Ford Mustang is as recognizable as a Volkswagen Beetle or Toyota Corolla to anyone else in the English-speaking world. It checked the right boxes in 1964 – short deck, long hood, bucket seats, three on the floor, “sporty” styling details inside out and undeniably universally “sexy”. Like the best American cars of the ‘60s, every single touchable and visible detail is styled, from hubcaps, door plinths to vent wing clasps. For very little more, a V-8 could be stuffed under the hood. It “looked” as respectable at the golf club as on the local impromptu drag strip, drawing stares at the cinema while looking innocuous in drug store parking lot. As a triumph of marketing over engineering, the Mustang’s mundane one-size-fit-all Falcon bore-mobile donor chassis never counted against it in sales. But consistent with the commitment to keep nurturing its popularity, Ford cast the Mustang with the changing times. If huge, thirsty monstrous dragsters with waffling V-8s were the fad, Ford obliged and the Mustang even led the herd. When CAFE fuel economy numbers mattered more, the Mustang downsized. When German engineering sophistication ruled the day, the 21st century Mustang obliged. All without watering down the fine details that make a Mustang a Mustang, especially in the way the cockpit is presented.

Today’s Mustang can hold its head up high matching the checked tick boxes on the list of technological features of a BMW M3. Best of all, it still looks like a Mustang. And despite all that fancy performance-enhancing upgrades for track and strip, it is a comfortable big “pony”. Like all American cars, it is fuss-free in ownership, the kind that you can, at the drop of a golf cap (or polo helmet) drive on an impromptu fun date from, say, Manila Polo Club to Baguio Country Club with no prep at all. Best of all, it costs just as much as a Hyundai H350 van. Still too rich for your blood? The previous generation Mustang is preferred by those who want a more brutish-looking car. It also was the last Mustang with the “classic” live axle in the back, which, believe me, is an article of faith for some of the Mustang faithful. For 2018 Ford promises the following stats for the 5.0-liter V-8 GT; 10-speed auto, 460 hp, 0-60MPH in less than 4.0 seconds, same top speed at 250 km/h.

The Nissan GT-R’s fans, meanwhile, call it Godzilla not because of any monstrosity in its looks but more because of its ability to slay anything that comes near its track times and records. The GT-R’s styling is something we would call “purposeful” as opposed to the up-front sexy of the established European brands. A driver/owner need not match the physical “sexiness” of his steed, though it’s been done. The less supine and muscularly flexible gym-toned among us will find the GT-R easier to get into and live in. Unlike the Europeans, the GT-R wasn’t made to win style awards; it looks like it was designed by a committee composed of sub-committees of competent specialists, albeit the best of the best. Don’t let the signed metal plate with the name of the engine builder fool you. The ‘90s throwback dash, more functional than styled, has current materials such as dual tone aniline leather and carbon fiber; the latter finds its way into accents and instrument fascias. Imagine the plethora of video displays and buttons with a tangle of cables and you get the impression of a test lab. The GT-R is a result not of one man’s all-consuming vision but the flexibility of several experts working together to produce a great drive.

Actually, the GT-R has been around for 40 years, counting a 16-year hiatus but not counting its alternative existence in cyberspace in the Gran Turismo video game. Its global popularity started with the R32 GT-R but the seed was planted twenty years before. Born in 1969 as the Skyline sedan and coupe series, it was a more stylish rendition of the Japanese “sarariman” executive’s comfort saloon with the added performance of a 160-hp 2.0-liter twin cam straight six. The Skyline, thawed 16 years later, reincarnated as the 1989-1994 R32, this time as high-tech as it could be: ATTESA all-wheel drive, HICAS all-wheel steering, multi-link independent suspension, 276-hp 2.6-liter turbo, 0-60MPH in 5.6 seconds, 13.9-second quarter mile – stuff considered for a Porsche 928 of that era. Today’s model? 570 PS 3.8-liter twin turbo V-6 and a six-speed dual clutch transmission. Zero to 100 km/h in 2.7 seconds; a top speed of 309 km/h.

So choose your poison. Both have the same superlative attributes. Both are cocoons of comfort, one more a mad scientist’s laboratory and the other a forceful style projectile. Ironically, because both can adequately squeeze an extra two human beings in the back, the MSCC gave them a hard time getting the “sports car” classification. To this day, the Mustang, the world’s best-selling sports car, is not one according to the Manila Sports Car Club. Think Lamborghini Espada vs. Lamborghini Miura. Only the latter gets the imprimatur of the MSCC, which proves that GT-based sports cars are even more exclusive than sports cars.

One is imbedded in the romantic world of celluloid film, the other is some sort of a divinity in cyberspace. One is still one of the modern world’s best value-for-money smile/fun-per dollar bargains, despite the bid prices for Eleanor and Bullitt. The other is a bit more exclusive but if you live in Central Pampanga, the frequent “bullet trains” of white and matte black GT-Rs to-ing and fro-ing to the Clark speedway give the impression that they are as common as airport-bound Urvan Nissans. The fuel consumption of both – around 8.4 km/L extra urban cycle — is par for the course for engines with close to 500 horses but driven in extreme, almost paralyzing, restraint. Besides, you will never know the fun of living if fuel consumption worries you. Lastly, you can buy two Mustangs for the price of a GT-R. But who would want to do that?

Tito F. HERMOSO is Autoindustriya’s INSIDE MAN

Send comments to tfhermoso@yahoo.com