More traffic enforcers deployed to Rizal

MORE traffic enforcers will be deployed by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to manage the “traffic mess” on Marcos Highway.

The thoroughfare serves as the main gateway to vehicles coming from eastern Metro Manila as well as from the province of Rizal. It crosses the cities of Marikina, Pasig, and Antipolo.

MMDA General Manager Tim Orbos said the agency, coordinating with the newly formed Inter-Agency Committee on Traffic Management (I-ACT), will be deputizing additional traffic personnel from DMCI, the private contractor of the LRT-2 extension project.

The project stretches from Ligaya in Pasig City to Masinag in Antipolo City in Rizal province.

The MMDA has set a rerouting scheme for Marcos Highway:

1. Vehicles coming from Cubao/Katipunan to Antipolo shall take Aurora Boulevard, turn right at Katipunan, C.P. Garcia Avenue (C5), left at Ortigas Avenue extension to destination, and vice versa.

2. Vehicles coming from Cubao/Katipunan to Antipolo shall take A. Bonifacio Avenue (to Marikina City proper), go straight to Sumulong Highway to destination, and vice versa.

3. Vehicles coming from Antipolo to Quezon City shall take the Ortigas Avenue extension, turn left at Kaytikling towards Taytay Palengke, East Bank Service Road, then left at Legaspi Bridge, left at C. Raymundo to destination, and vice versa.

4. Vehicles from Cainta, Rizal, to C5, Quezon City from Felix Avenue, turn left at Kaginhawaan Street/Magsaysay Street, turn right at Amang Rodriguez Avenue, left at Calle Industria to C.P. Garcia (C5), to destination, and vice versa.

5. Vehicles from Cainta, Rizal, via Valley Golf to Cubao, Quezon City, from Ortigas Avenue Extension left to Don Celso Tuazon Avenue, then Sumulong Highway to destination, and vice versa.

Orbos said the MMDA, to monitor traffic, will install six closed-circuit television cameras in strategic areas along the thoroughfare.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade earlier designated the Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group to take the lead in traffic management and enforcement. Manpower and other assets, like the motorcycle units of I-ACT member-agencies, can be used by the PNP-HPG. The MMDA, Land Transportation Office, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines will also assist in the new scheme.

The ongoing road improvements at Barangay Mayamot in Antipolo had contributed to the traffic problem along Marcos Highway, the MMDA said.

Other reasons for the road congestion were the high volume of vehicles plying the route and the LRT 2 construction.

Undisciplined motorists trying to squeeze into the split of the two-lane Barangka Flyover going to Marikina City are also causing gridlock at the approach to Marcos Highway, the agency noted.