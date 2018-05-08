More US troops join 2018 Balikatan

THE US is fielding more troops in major exercises with the Philippine military aimed at fighting global terrorism, with both sides staying mostly quiet on Beijing’s reported installation of missiles in the disputed South China Sea.

The annual maneuvers are the second to be held under President Rodrigo Duterte, who has set aside long-simmering friction over competing claims to the waters in order to court Chinese trade and investment.

Lt. Gen. Lawrence Nicholson, the US director for the “Balikatan” or “shoulder-to-shoulder” drills, told reporters 8,000 Filipino and American soldiers, airmen, marines and sailors were expected to participate in the Balikatan drills.

Last year, about 2,400 US troops joined the drills with the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

This year, 3,000 US troops are expected to join different exercises such as humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR) operations, counter-terrorism, and urban warfare among others. The Philippine side will deploy at least 5,000 soldiers.

Australia and Japan are also sending a total of 42 military observers to Balikatan.

The 12-day exercises began less than a week after US network CNBC reported that the Chinese military had over the past month installed anti-ship and air-to-air defenses on islands also claimed by the Philippines.

“This exercise was scheduled already whether those missiles were there or not and again, this is region of change. There are constant things developing within the region but the exercise has long been planned,” Nicholson told reporters in Manila.

Nicholson’s Filipino counterpart, Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Salamat, sidestepped the issue while highlighting the need to improve the capabilities of Filipino forces to fight terrorism.

Duterte’s predecessor, Benigno Aquino, had used the exercises to boost the Philippine military’s capability to deter China, which claims most of the South China Sea.

However, Duterte refocused the joint exercises after he was elected in 2016, steering them towards addressing domestic problems.

Last year, the Balikatan focused mainly on honing humanitarian responses to the Philippines’ frequent natural disasters.

This year’s terror focus comes after Islamic State group supporters seized the southern Philippine city of Marawi in May last year, triggering a five-month battle with US-backed Filipino troops that killed some 1,200 people.

“This is focusing mostly on countering terrorism… that will allow us to respond to a similar scenario in the future,” Salamat said.

The US and Australia have pledged to provide more training and assistance to Filipino troops, who struggled in Marawi’s urban battleground after decades fighting low-intensity rural-based communist and Muslim insurgencies.

Media welcome

After backlash over the ban on media coverage of the Balikatan, Salamat retracted the decision, saying reporters would be allowed to witness the drills in several areas within the Northern Luzon.

“We don’t have official declaration that we do not want [the media]to cover the exercises. But we would like to just highlight the significant part of the activity,” Salamat said, when asked by one reporter about the decision.

“You can cover all the exercises, including the amphibious exercises except those that are restricted areas that require security [clearance],” he added.

The military over the weekend said the amphibious landing exercise of Philippine and US troops in San Antonio, Zambales would be closed to the media.

