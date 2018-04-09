More wet ballots, grass found as VP poll recount continues

The camp of former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. discovered more wet ballots in ballot boxes from the hometown of Vice President Ma. Leonor “Leni” Robredo.

Aside from wet ballots, the ballot boxes from Camarines Sur also contained grass, the Marcos camp said.

It said that in the revision of votes in the election protest of Luis Villafuerte against Rep. Gabriel Bordado for the 3rd district of Camarines Sur at the House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal (HRET), wet ballots and cut grass were also found in the ballot boxes from Naga City.

A source from the HRET said the wet ballots and grass prove that the integrity of the ballot boxes had been violated.

Wet ballots were discovered on the first day of the manual recount of the vice presidential votes on April 2, 2018, which the Marcos camp said was an indication of fraud.

The Marcos camp said audit logs were also missing.

However, the camp of Robredo dismissed it, saying audit logs were not supposed to be stowed inside ballot boxes.

Vic Rodriguez, spokesman of Marcos, said the wet ballots and missing audit logs prove their claim that irregularities marred the vice presidential race in 2016.

“With the discovery of extra votes added to Robredo in clustered precinct in Bato, Camarines Sur and the wet ballots in several clustered precincts, we are convinced that more evidence of fraud, ballot box tampering and vote padding are to come out, validating our case that the 2016 election for Vice President is the worse in history,” Rodriguez said.

Marcos is contesting the election results in some 39,000 precincts.

He lost to Robredo by only 263,473 votes.

The former senator said he was a victim of “massive electoral fraud” done through anomalies and irregularities such as preshading of ballots, pre-loaded Secure Digital cards and misreading of ballots.