Moreno banners PH in SEA archery

The national archery team will be testing its mettle against regional rivals in the 6th Southeast Asian Archery Championships beginning today in Yangon, Myanmar.

The Philippine team will be led by Youth Olympic Games gold medallist Gabriel Moreno along with Asian Games bronze medallist Paul Dela Cruz in the recurve and compound divisions, respectively.

Moreno will be teaming up with veterans Flor Matan and Kareel Hongitan along with new archers Syd Fraginal, Allen Raquipo, Mary Queen Ybanez, and Nicole Tagle in the recurve competition.

Dela Cruz, meanwhile, will lead the charge in the compound events where he will play with Jennifer Chan, former recurve champion Rachel Dela Cruz and new recruits Niron Concepcion, Joseph Bague, and Andrea Robles.

“Actually, I cannot predict [medal counts]right now since the team members are mostly new and young. I want them to feel how to play in an international level,” said World Archery Philippines secretary-general Rosendo Sombrio in an interview with The Manila Times on Wednesday.

But he is rest assured of bringing pride and honor for the country.

“I am sure we can get medals here,” he said.

The tournament will also gauge the player’s performance in order to make proper adjustments for next international tilt.