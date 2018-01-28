Morisette is destined for Hollywood!

PLUS: Bong Revilla’s son to revive Imus Productions

Fans of the singer Morisette better enjoy the artist performing on home turf while they can because the vocal power house may just be leaving for Hollywood real soon!

In the Know has been given the green light to report that Mori is on her way to an international career after Mariah Carey’s producer Rhett Lawrence flew into the Philippines over New Year just to watch her perform live.

“Mr. Lawrence discovered me online when I did a cover song with Mr. Arnel Pineda for Wish FM, which was ‘I Finally Found Someone.’ He also watched my ‘Birit Queens’ concert in the States,” she humbly yet excitedly said.

The visit came as a shock for Morisette since the music bigwig’s arrival was unannounced. “No one knew he was here over the New Year,” she exclaimed.

Sitting down with him, Morisette said she appreciates how Lawrence doesn’t impose a certain style on her, or even suggest she take a cue from Mariah or another one of his famous talents, Kelly Clarkson.

“He likes me not just because kaya ko sumipol like Mariah but because he said I deliver a song differently.”

After Lawrence returned to the States, Mori got busy preparing for her first major concert at Smart Araneta Coliseum on February 20. Excited as she is for on the prospect of going international, she knows well enough to see to the task at hand first and give it her hundred percent—an attitude that will surely help her out when the time comes.

He will do everything to bring back the glory days of action movies in the country. This is what actor-politician Bong Revilla’s son Luigi promised his dad who is still detained at Camp Crame.

In the Know caught up with Luigi during a big scene he shot at the Mowelfund grounds for a new movie titled “Boss K.” He said he took the initiative to revive his father’s production company, which was behind such blockbusters as “Ang Panday” and “Si Agimat at si Enteng Kabisote” explaining, “Wish din kasi ni Daddy Ramon na mabalik ang action genre. Ito rin ang official na pagbabalik ng Imus productions so we came up with a trilogy for Boss K in one movie.”

Luigi had been actually working in a marketing company but because of his father’s wishes, he took an indefinite leave to man the production along with his brothers Jolo and Bryan.

“We didn’t want to deviate so much from our nation’s current issues so the movie is about the drug war,” he added.

Luigi admits that it is really risky to explore such a story but given their clan’s expertise in doing action films, they will surely give their audience an entertaining and gripping movie with a young and fresh take.

Jolo and Bryan who are out of the country at the moment have yet to finish their parts in the film.

