Morisette leads 2nd Wish Awards winners

World-class talent of Filipino artists was recognized anew in the second Wish 107.5 music awards on January 16 at the SMART-Araneta Coliseum.

The popular FM radio station honored a total of 75 acts in 13 different categories in the music revelry fittingly themed “Your WISHclusive Gateway to the World.”

Morissette Amon’s thrilling performance of “Secret Love Song” bagged the special social media awards—Wish Reactors’ Choice and WISHclusive Viral Video of the Year. The video, which reached the one-million mark in only a week after its debut, also gave the power belter a slot in the newly launched WISHclusive Elite Circle.

Apart from Amon, whose cover of “Against All Odds” also made it to the cut, Darren Espanto and Bugoy Drilon each received Bronze WISHclsuive Elite Circle awards for their performances of “Chandelier” and “One Day,” respectively.

“Everything that you have witnessed tonight started with just a wish and of course a fervent prayer that we will always be able to take the first step to complete a noble deed, that we will be able to introduce innovations and transform them into something more rewarding for a greater number of individuals,” Chairman and CEO of Breakthrough and Milestones Productions International -Wish 107.5 Daniel Razon remarked in a special audio-visual presentation.

The 2nd Wish 107.5 Music Awards was hosted by DJ Robin Nievera, Alex Diaz and Gretchen Ho. DJs Ray Holiday, Alice, Faye and Kim, along with the judges, served as the awards’ presenters. The official tabulators were the faculty members of the Department of Mathematics, School of Science and Engineering of the Ateneo De Manila University.

Jay R, Kris Lawrence, Jason Dy, Michael Pangilinan, Morissette, Marcelito Pomoy, Zia Quizon, Sassa Dagdag, KZ Tandingan, Tawag Ng Tanghalan grand finalists and BoybandPH also performed special WISHclusive collaborations during the event.

Winners were chosen by the Wishers (50-percent online votes) and by a select panel of judges (50-percent judges’ votes) comprised of Organisasyon ng Pilipinong Mang-aawit (OPM) board chair Mitch Valdes; Philippine Association of the Record Industry (PARI) president Alvin De Vera; singer-composer and Filipino Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, Inc. (FILSCAP) board member Noel Cabangon; pop idol and UNICEF Philippines ambassador Gary Valenciano; Billboard Philippines editor-in-chief Francis Reyes; Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors Inc. (SPEEd) president Isah Red; and Miss Earth 2015 Angelia Ong.