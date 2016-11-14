Moro leaders call for one Bangsamoro

COTABATO CITY: Civil society organizations (CSOs) in Western Mindanao have urged Moro leaders to work for the common interest of the Bangsamoro people as key to advance their common interest and ultimately bring peace to troubled Mindanao.

Professor Eddie Alih of the Muslim Upliftment Foundation of Tawi-Tawi Inc., said Bangsamoro leaders should unite to respond to the Duterte administration’s campaign for an all-inclusive peace process in the region.

“We are challenging the leadership of the MILF [Moro Islamic Liberation Front] and the MNLF [Moro National Liberation Front] to get together for the sake of the Bangsamoro people,” Alih said during a peace forum held in Zamboanga City recently.

He also urged fellow peace advocates to unite for the Bangsamoro people as the government and the Moro fronts are now in the process of implementing all Bangsamoro peace accords.

Hafidz Kumar of the Basilan Youth Congress said all the Bangsamoro organizations including those from the royal houses of the Sultanates of Sulu and Maguindanao have a common aspiration – the right to self-determination.