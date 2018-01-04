Mortar bomb kills 8, wounds 5 in Zamboanga

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Police on Thursday said it is investigating a mortar bomb explosion that killed eight people, including four children, and wounded five others inside a plywood factory in Sirawai, Zamboanga del Norte.

They added that the explosion happened late on Wednesday while workers were tinkering with a mortar shell found by Karding Antugon, one of the workers, and brought it to their quarters at Sirawai Plywood Lumber compound in Sitio Washington, Barangay Guban.

Antugon allegedly used a stone to pound the mortar shell until it exploded.

“Melecio Arcenal, chief security of Sirawai Plywood Lumber Corp., reported to Sirawai municipal police station that his men found a mortar and brought it to their bunkhouse, but it accidentally exploded,” Chief Insp. Helen Galvez, regional police spokesman said.

Galvez identified the fatalities, including Antugon, 23, as Toto Simbulaan, 15; Lloyd Simbulaan, seven; Baby Simbulaan, five; Jufer Simbulaan, 16; Junrey Sango, 18; and, Nardo Quimas.

Sango expired while being treated at the Zamboanga City Medical Center while Jufer was declared dead at the same hospital.

Three of the five wounded were identified as Paul Simbulaan, 40; Arnel Malanao, 15; and Joey Sandigon, 18.

Galvez said Sirawai town police are conducting an investigation to determine whether the mortar shell was intentionally placed at the roadside or it came from the military arsenal.

Rebel groups active in the province also use mortar as one of their weapons.

AL Jacinto WITH PNA