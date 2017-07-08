Moses (Part 5)

Continued from last week

did i not harbour in my guts the fear

like a thousand noisome needles i did not want affirmed

by fleeing to the desert the greater to be brave?

did i not feed with imagined blood

with egyptian wailings with pharaoh’s head

severed with the pure knife of my lucid hate

and my lightning anger the eyes still open

the ravenous tiger that in my dreams avenged

daily my trodden blood? did i not with myself

and the desert feast, raising many a cup of wine abrim

with empty speeches of our common glory,

our brilliant sadness? could i have forgotten?, no,

i have not forgotten the red face of that hour

at play with the crown prince i wanted to pluck out

those jaded royal eyes that they might know the dust

when down i rolled them like a new set of toys?

did i not recall still that many times, awake and dreaming,

the dark had convinced me i must be a god

i would have forgotten the hardest task of all

tonight, which is that of being a man

and a man sworn to free my exploited people

by bringing them to the mount of light

it was the lord’s demon come to tempt me

it was god’s dark face come to shatter mine

that i might not forget i was a man…

it was myself who adored the stone

it was myself who refused the covenant

it was myself who wanted to be master

and would go back to egypt to fulfill a dream

of another sheol that with me as king

would fetter god anew by feterring man…

it was another of my many deaths

it was the circumcision of my soul

it was my tongue singed by a thunderbolt

it was the last step in that arduous ascent

to the glimmering peaks of the word…

it was a fight to the death with the old god

that was yahweh’s another face…

it was another of my many births

it was a wrestling with the great night

a burning argument with the essence of fire

a nightlong reminder from the dread abyss

that the gods are dead and the ultimate goal

is the freedom of man under god…

it was the last stand of the granite

the final rebellion of the rippling nile

with longing eyes that wrenched my heart

with desperate cries that ripped my blood

that only healed with the touch of light

of the lilyfingered dawn…

it was my eyes suspended for a whole night

between the stars and the abyss…

it was the stars come to tempt me,

it was the stars invading my tent

to drive away the infinite darkness

which is the infinite light…it was

my right arm to the earth yet sworn

and my left already to the unseen light…

it was the earth a maiden moaning

wet with her juices trembling with love

pleading her white arcs her undulations

and i a jacob rode the hills to the moon

that would they were my sole delight…

it was the lord horned like a demon

it was god’s dark hand come to gouge my eyes

that i might not forget i was a man

and a man sworn already to free my people

by bringing them to the mount of light

lord i have killed the demon you sent me

and have dashed the stars on the ground of your word

the last that pursued me from the wide calendar

as the dawn scatters the dark face of the night

my word is purer, let us renew the pact…

i will go to egypt to free my people, your people,

and you will be with us.

we will blot out from the face of the earth

the memory of gods

and you will be with us.

we will erase from the seas and lands of your creation

the memory of kings and masters

and you will be with us.

no man again shall be master to man,

and you will be with us.

each will work and rule the land

and you will be with us.

i will be with them as far as the abyss

that will gape between me and my memory

and you with us.

be with me now lord, i am off

to start the revolution…

{v} Revolution

“i am who am”, and the gods they are who are not.

“i am who am”, and the world it is that is not.

“i am who am”, and man he is and is not.

and therefore must i tell them that he

the god of their fathers has sent me to them.

and therefore must i tell them that he

has sent me to them to bring them up

out of the land of bondage to the wilderness.

out of the land of bondage to the wilderness

for man must own his house to own his heart,

man must own his land to own his soul,

man must own his soul to talk with god.

the lord reveals his name only to free men.

and therefore must i tell them that he

the god of their fathers has sent me to them

to bring them up out of the land of bondage to the wilderness,

out of the stone’s blank gaze to its crest of light,

out of all calendars to timeless reckoning,

man must leap out of man to know who he is,

man must leap into the abyss to the infinite,

man must learn to suffer to know how to be,

man must know how to be to know how not to be,

man must know the desert to learn to be free,

the lord reveals his name only to free men.

the sheolian master was master of the word,

but in his hands which merely knew the earth

through the tenuous marrow of the word betrayed,

the word no longer pulsed with its arduous music.

bloodless it died in his mummied lips

forsaken by the guts of the earth.

and therefore must i tell them that he

the god of their fathers has sent me to them

to bring them up out of the land of bondage to the wilderness,

out of the mute stone to the song of light,

out of the house of dead men before they die,

for with the stone that chose him master of the stone

the master is dead in his eyes.

dead for denying bread to the farmer,

dead for denying clothes to the weaver,

dead for denying house to the builder

dead for denying man in his brother,

dead for denying himself in the other,

dead for believing in his own monument.

dead for not knowing that the stone is deep

only as the pure sweat the earth exacts

from the hand that seeks in her bosom of toil

the quiet gestures of its massive lines.

dead for the stone is dead with the dead.

and the nile, immemorial sadness, an artefact,

crystal ikon of a grief dissolved

into the cataract of broken faces

that flows ever deeper into the endless night

like a jungle of monuments that cast

no violent shadow against the green: pure

lily of anguish lost in the echo of tears

graved in the frontiers of wind and sand.

master of the stone whose buried light

his victory denied to the grip of his hands,

the stone took revenge like the fatal dusk

gazing back his own death in his lustreless eyes.

owner of his own singular sweat,

ultimate possessor of his own weariness,

knowing himself denied in the eyes of the other,

resigning his freedom to flower in the earth,

the slave took revenge by draining in his hands

the infinite petal in the heart of the stone.

for the masters who required the permanent mirror of their satisfaction,

he built a timeless house with blocks of dead stone.

To be continued…