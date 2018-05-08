Mosqueda tows NU past EAC

Chino Mosqueda lifted National University (NU) to the win column at the expense of Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC), 96-84, in the 12th FilOil Flying V Preseason Cup on Tuesday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

Mosqueda finished with a game-high 19 points, including crucial baskets down the stretch as the Bulldogs arrested a three-game slide.

“There’s nothing special today. We just followed the system of our coach and he keeps on motivating us,” said the third-year guard Mosqueda.

NU head coach Jamike Jarin lauded Mosqueda for his strong performance on both ends of the floor.

“He did it both ways—offensively and defensively—without losing his cool. That’s a good sign of maturity,” said Jarin.

John Lloyd Clemente added 17 points and eight rebounds, brothers Shaun and Dave Ildefonso chipped in 13 and 11 points, respectively, while Senegalese center Issa Gaye tallied a double-double of 10 markers and 11 boards for the Bulldogs.

Eager to end its losing spell, NU dictated the tempo right from the get go en route to a 74-59 lead late in the third quarter.

EAC threatened to within 69-77 as Jordan Cadua sank a layup off a fastbreak to cap a 10-3 run bridging the last two periods.

Mosqueda drained eight points in the final stretch, helping the Bulldogs repulse the hard-fighting Generals.

John Paul Maguilano paced EAC with 16 points while veterans Jerome Garcia, Philip Tampoc, Jethro Mendoza and Jeric Diego had 15, 13, 12 and 10 markers, respectively.

The Generals remained at the cellar with a winless card in three outings.

Earlier in the juniors division, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo De Cebu got a winning debut as it b eat Colegio De San Juan De Letran, 75-70.

Joseph Fuentebella topscored for the Magis Eagles with 20 points while Rey Lewis chalked a double-double of 14 markers and 10 rebounds.

Jay Cutamora contributed 14 points while Eric Tuadles notched 10 markers in the win.

Andrey Guarino had 16 points and Charles Saure had 10 markers for the Squires, who dropped to 0-1.

The scores:

Seniors division

NU (96)– Mosqueda 18, Clemente 17, S Ildefonso 13, D Ildefonso 11, Gaye 10, Galinato 9, Sinclair 6, Menina 4, Salim 3, Diputado 2, Tibayan 2, Mangayaom 1, Gallego 0, Rangel 0, Oczon 0.

EAC (84)– Maguliano 16, Garcia 15, Tampoc 13, Mendoza 12, Diego 10, Corilla 8, Cruz 4, Cadua 2, Bugarin 2, Ling 2, Natividad 0, Gonzales 0, Robin 0, Neri 0, Martin 0, Estacio 0, Altamirano 0.

Quarterscores: 24-16; 49-37; 74-63; 96-84

Juniors division

ATENEO DE CEBU (75)– Fuentebella 20, Lewis 14, Cutamora 14, Tuadles 10, Canoy 7, Dadang 5, Quema 2, Celerinos 2, Aguilar 1, Tan 0, Mesina 0, Bacao 0, Tanting 0, Barrientos 0, Ngo 0.

LETRAN (70)– Guarino 16, Saure 10, Romenez 9, Tibayan 8, Tabajen 6, Miranda 5, Umali 4, Lontok 3, Culanay 3, Argente 2, Tolentino 2, Santiago 2, Teruel 0, Cabal 0, Cauguiran 0.

Quarterscores: 18-19; 31-34; 46-54; 75-70