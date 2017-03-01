Mosquera, Suace seek PPS-PEPP repeat

Unranked Marben Mosquera and second seed Avril Suace hope to keep their win run going as action in the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala regional tennis tournament shifts from Dumalag to Roxas City in Capiz starting today.

The Iloilo bets shared top honors in the 14-and-under class last week with the duo all geared up for a repeat against a field out to foil their bid in the Group 2 tournament sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop headed by president and CEO Bobby Castro and presented by Slazenger.

Over 220 entries are seeing action in the five-day tournament sanctioned by Philta and backed by Asiatraders Corp., including 32-player draws in all four age categories in the boys’ side and the 10-unisex side, as the circuit continues to attract huge numbers week-after-week.

“This only underscores the circuit’s pull from among the youth and this inspires us to hold more tournaments as part of our commitment to help in the talent-search,” said Castro.

Tracy Llamas, meanwhile, seeks to build momentum heading to the next PPS-PEPP stop in her hometown in La Carlota, Negros Occidental next week as she guns for twin titles in the girls’ 16- and 18-U classes that also feature Averille Sacapano, Jana Salcedo, Louise Clavaton and Suace.

Out to foil Suace’s bid in the 14-U section are top seed Alexa Milliam, Dana Castro and Abigail Sacapano with Milliam and Abigail Sacapano headlining the cast in the 12-U side along with Mae Fullo and Sophia Gazo.

Meanwhile, listup for the next leg in La Carlota set March 9-13 is ongoing. For details, call Bobby Mangunay, the PPS-PEPP sports program development director at 0915-4046464.

Keen competition is also seen in the boys’ division with Lorenzo Legaspi, Matthew Flores, Alfrancis Andrade and Troy Llamas tipped to slug it out in the 18-U class, while Drxyn Guillano, Nikhel Nowlakha and Chrysler Gazo joining Troy Llamas in the 16-U play.

The top-seed Nowlakha is also out to get back at Mosquera in the 14-U division, which also drew Khenz Justiniani, Allain Ocat and Guillano while Justiniani banners the 12-U roster that includes Ocat, John Santiago and Clyde Feca.