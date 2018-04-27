Most Filipinos ‘strongly affected’ by price increase in basic goods — poll

MAJORITY of Filipinos have been “strongly affected” by an increase in prices of basic commodities since January this year, according to the latest Pulse Asia survey released on Friday.

The poll from March 23 to 27 among 1,200 adults nationwide showed that an “overwhelming” 86 percent reported that they were strongly affected by the price increases, reflecting the prevailing sentiment at that time among social class groups and across all regions in the country.

Meanwhile, 13 percent said they were somewhat affected by the price increase, while only 1 percent said they were not affected at all.

The survey also found that 98 percent of Filipinos noticed that the commodities that they usually bought have gone up since January this year.

The same trend has been observed across all geographic and socio-economic classes, the polling firm added.

Most of the respondents cited food items (92 percent) to have increased in prices in the last quarter, topped by rice (81 percent) and non-rice items (67 percent).

Other items said to have increased in prices were sugar-sweetened beverages such as softdrinks (56 percent), electricity (30 percent), and transportation-related items (22 percent).

Respondents also cited price increases in gas or diesel (16 percent), Liquefied petroleum gas or LPG (12 percent), transport fares (7 percent), medicine and health-related needs (9 percent), cigarettes (5 percent), alcoholic drinks (4 percent), cellphone load (3 percent), water (2 percent) and recreation-related expenses (1 percent).

The nationwide survey used face-to-face interviews of 1,200 representative adults, has a ±3 percent error margin at the 95 percent confidence level.

Subnational estimates for each of the geographic areas covered in the survey—Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao—have a ± 6 percent error margin, also at 95 percent confidence level.