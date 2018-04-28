Most Filipinos ‘strongly affected’ by price increases

MAJORITY of Filipinos were “strongly affected” by an increase in prices of basic commodities since January this year, according to the latest Pulse Asia survey released on Friday.

The poll, conducted from March 23 to 27 among 1,200 adults nationwide, showed that an “overwhelming” 86 percent reported that they were strongly affected by the price hikes.

Thirteen percent said they were somewhat affected by the price increase, while only 1 percent said they were not affected at all.

The survey also found that 98 percent of Filipinos noticed that the commodities that they usually bought have become more expensive since January this year.

Most of the respondents said food items (92 percent) became more expensive in the last quarter, topped by rice (81 percent) and non-rice items (67 percent).

Others were sugar-sweetened beverages such as softdrinks (56 percent), electricity (30 percent) and transportation-related items (22 percent).

Respondents also cited price hikes in gas or diesel (16 percent), liquefied petroleum gas or LPG (12 percent), transport fares (7 percent), medicine and health-related needs (9 percent), cigarettes (5 percent), alcoholic drinks (4 percent), cellphone load (3 percent), water (2 percent) and recreation-related expenses (1 percent).

The nationwide survey, conducted using face-to-face interviews of 1,200 representative adults, has a ±3 percent error margin at the 95 percent confidence level.