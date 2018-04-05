‘Most wanted’ suspect in Pampanga killed in gunbattle with police

A “MOST WANTED” suspect in Pampanga was killed in a gunfight with police during a buy-bust operation on Wednesday, according to an official on Thursday.

Cris Rosales, ranked no. 4 among the most wanted riding-in-tandem suspects in Angeles City, is also on the drug watchlist of police, said Chief Supt. Amador Corpuz of Police Region Office 3.

Initial investigation showed that operatives of the Angeles City Police Office-Police Station 4 set up Rosales for the buy-bust in a subdivision in Barangay Balibago.

Once Rosales sensed that he was dealing with operatives, he immediately drew his gun and fired at them, prompting authorities to retaliate, resulting in his death.

Recovered were two heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing crystalline substance suspected to be shabu, one pistol with five ammunition, one black motorcycle, six spent shells, and one fired bullet.

The investigation also showed that prior to the incident, Rosales has a standing warrant of arrest issued by Regional Trial Court Branch 62 of Angeles City for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

He was also charged with robbery and carnapping before the Prosecutor’s Office. ROY NARRA