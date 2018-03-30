Motel privileges of a person with disability

Dear PAO,

My girlfriend and I checked in at a motel one lovely evening. When we were about to check out, I presented my person-with-disability (PWD) identification card to avail of discounted rates. The bellboy said they do not give discounts to disabled persons in their establishment because they are just a motel. I asked for the manager but I was given the same response. Because of this, I want to know whether motels are exempted from giving discounts to disabled persons, and where I can file a complaint against them, if ever. Thank you for your advice.

Lena

Dear Lena,

The Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of Republic Act (RA) 10754, or An Act Expanding the Benefits and Privileges of Persons with Disability, specifies the benefits and privileges of persons with disability (PWD) and where one can avail of them.

According to Rule IV, Section 6 of this IRR, PWD are entitled to a grant of 20-percent discount and VAT exemption on the purchase of certain goods and services from all establishments for their exclusive use, enjoyment or availment. This IRR specifically identifies lodging establishments as among the establishments mandated to give discounts to persons with disability. (Sec 6.1, Id.) Motels, such as the one where you stayed, are included in the lodging establishments specified by this IRR, to wit:

“5.9 Lodging Establishment – refers to public and private establishments that charge daily, weekly and monthly rates or fees which include but not limited to the following:

xxx

5.9.3 Motorist Hotel refers to any structure with several separate units, primarily located along the highway, with individual or common parking space, at which motorists may obtain lodging and in some instances, meals. (Rule III, Sec. 5)”

Clearly, motels are mandated by law to grant the 20-percent discount to persons with disability such as yourself. There is no legal basis to their outright refusal to provide you your legally mandated discount as a disabled individual.

As to the filing of complaints against violators of RA 10754, Rule VI, Section 15 of its IRR provides that it should be filed with the Persons with Disability Affairs Office under the Local Government Units and/or with the National Council on Disability Affairs for referral and resolution of the proper government agencies.

We find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. The opinion may vary when the facts are changed or elaborated.

We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.

Editor’s note: Dear PAO is a daily column of the Public Attorney’s Office. Questions for Chief Acosta may be sent to dearpao@manilatimes.net.