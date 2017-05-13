My mother, my best friend

“My mother … she is beautiful, softened at the edges and tempered with a spine of steel. I want to grow old and be like her.” – Jodi Picoult

“As mothers and daughters, we are connected with one another. My mother is the bones of my spine, keeping me straight and true. She is my blood, making sure it runs rich and strong. She is the beating of my heart. I cannot now imagine a life without her.” – Kristin Hannah, Summer Island

Maya Angelou said it herself: a daughter’s relationship with her mother is one of the most complex relationships shewill ever have. In family dynamics, the daughter is naturally close with her father, a son with his mother.

The same can be said about my relationship with my own mother. My mother is the driving force of our family and has the persona of a woman who can change the world with just a smile. She was the one who gave up a roaring career to raise her children and to make sure that we were going the right way. She was strict but not rigid. We were able to discuss every single thing with her and while others may see her parenting as restrictive, my younger brother and I never felt that way.

For as long as I can remember, I have always wanted to look like my mother but as I grew older, I later on understood that more than wanting to look as beautiful as her, I wanted to be as smart as she was. She is the one who glues the family together and is the voice that constantly pushes us to be better than who we were yesterday.

In my mother’s mind, the world has no limits. She would constantly push my brother and I to go another extra mile and she celebrated milestones like scholarships and graduations for awhile before encouraging us to go further and achieve more.

As cheesy as it may seem, my mother is my best friend and this is the reason why it has been so difficult for me to move forward into a new chapter in my life. A part of me wanted for our lives made for four to stay the same while at the same time, a part of me desires to prepare for a life that will have the ability to take care of my parents when they’re older.

It is true that distance makes the heart grow fonder and today, more than ever, I appreciate all the sacrifices my mother has done for us and for me. And while it was never a perfect relationship, she did the best she could the best way she knew how. She was only a woman who wanted the best and the best we truly got when God gave her to us.

