Mother blames doctor’s negligence for girl’s death

SISON, Pangasinan: The parents of an eight-year-old girl who reportedly died of Japanese encephalitis (JE) insisted that the primary cause of their daughter’s death is negligence of a doctor in a public hospital.

Maricar Doctolero, mother of Lyka Mae Cauton, claimed that the female doctor whose name they failed to get, did not immediately tell them to transfer the girl to another hospital as the child’s condition was getting worse.

Doctolero said the doctor only instructed the nurse to give their daughter intravenous fluids while the girl was confined at the Rosario Emergency Hospital in La Union on September 2.

“Namatay po ang aming anak dahil sa kapabayaan ng doctor na unang sumuri sa kanyang sakit. Hindi niya ito binigyan ng kaukulang gamot at hindi niya kami sinabihan kaagad na kailangan mailipat siya sa ibang hospital [My daughter died because of negligence of the doctor who first checked on her. She did not give her appropriate medication and didn’t tell us to transfer her to another hospital at once],” Doctolero told The Manila Times.

Lyka, a Grade 4 student, died of encephalitis, a dengue-like disease, according to Provincial Health Officer Anna de Guzman, citing the death certificate of the girl.

She went home from school with fever and headache on August 30 and her mother gave her paracetamol.

The next day, she was coughing intensely and vomited for two days until she was brought to the hospital on September 2 after her parents were able to borrow money from their relatives.

They were told to transfer the girl to the Ilocos Training Medical Center when a doctor arrived on September 3. Lyka died at 10 p.m. on the same day at the center.

Alarmed by the report, Mayor Danilo Uy of Sison visited the wake of the victim and assured them of his support if the parents decide to file charges against the doctor.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health has urged the public to protect themselves from mosquito bites, citing nine deaths caused by the JE virus this year

The JE virus is mosquito-borne and belongs to the same genus as dengue and yellow fever.

