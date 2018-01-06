Mother claims Dengvaxia caused son’s death

BALANGA CITY, Bataan: A woman wanted to know the real cause of death of her son on Thursday night, believing that Dengvaxia vaccine has something to do with it.

Balanga City Health Officer Mark Banzon, however explained that Alexzander Jaime, 12, of Barangay Puerto Rivas Itaas, was already in shock when brought to the Intensive Care Unit of the Bataan General Hospital (BGH) on January 4.

“The final diagnosis that caused the patient’s death was septic shock with underlying cause of acute gastroenteritis. He was suffering from diarrhea with moderate to severe dehydration. Negative to dengue,” Banzon said.

He said BGH director, Glory Balatazar, reported the final diagnosis and expected the Death Certificate to be released on Monday.

Annylin Almoguerra, 34, a fish vendor helper, said her eldest son was in high spirits when he went to school at M. delos Reyes Elementary School as a Grade 6 student on January 3. However, he went home with fever later in the day and was brought to the hospital the following day.

“I just want to know what afflicted my son because he was given a vaccine for Dengue,” Almoguerra said in Filipino.

Rural Health physician Cezar Chua said that based on their Immunization Record, Alexzander was given the first dose of Dengvaxia on April 5, 2016; a second dose on October 13, and the third dose on June 28, 2017.

The mother said her son began complaining of headaches beginning October 2017.

Banzon said they heaved a sigh of relief upon knowing that the victim did not die of Dengue although they sympathize with family of the child.

To ease the concern of others as result of the death of the child, Banzon said they would undertake massive explanation to those whose children were vaccinated with Dengvaxia.

In October last year, Christine Mae de Guzman, 10, of Mariveles, Bataan reportedly died after given Dengvaxia dose, as claimed by her parents. She was the first case to have reportedly died after given the immunization.