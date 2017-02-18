Mother of crossfire victim seeks assistance

BULUAN, Maguindanao: The mother of a crossfire victim is seeking assistance for the release of her son from a private hospital in Davao City where they have incurred almost P1 million bill.

Hasna Pananggulon Ibrahim of Libutan village in Mamasapano town went to the culmination of the 1st Inaul Festival not to celebrate with revelers but to solicit aid from local leaders.

Her son Rasmi Hussein Pananggulon, the crossfire victim, had already awakened from coma and recovering at San Pedro Hospital of Davao City. Ibrahim told members of the media in the presence of Maguindanao Gov. Esmael Mangudadatu and other local officials.

She said the governor and his brothers have pledged to accommodate her son in Maguindanao for further treatment when he is released from Davao city while the provincial government office also gave cash assistance but the amount wass not enough to fully pay the total bill.

She showed their hospital bill with a balance of P488,562 as of last week.

The mother said they already half of the P971,314 total amount with the help of other local leaders and the International Committee of the Red Cross which also donated blood and medicines to the victim of war.

The victim, a banana plantation worker, was traversing Datu Salibo town on December 14, 2016 with his employer on board an elf truck when attacked by unidentified armed men, according to a police report obtained by The Manila Times.

He sustained a wound on his head caused by a stray bullet. He was initially brought to Cotabato Regional and Medical Center (CRMC) but was transferred to Davao city because of the severity of his wound.

The shooting incident happened in front of the Army’s 2nd Mechanized Battalion, which according to authorities was a handiwork of suspected members of radical jihadists Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) that has been harassing the detachment.