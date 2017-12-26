Mother dies from burns; husband, 3 kids injured

LIMAY, Bataan: A woman died from burns early morning of Tuesday while her husband and three children suffered burn injuries after the father allegedly set their house here on fire by pouring and igniting gasoline Sunday night or the night before Christmas.

Eva Malinao said her younger sister, Bevelyn Malinao, 29, died from severe burns at the Bataan General Hospital in Balanga City at 12:45 in the morning of Tuesday.

Also brought to the same hospital on Sunday night were Bevelyn’s nine-year-old son and two others aged 14 and four–both children of Bevelyn and her live-in-partner Jaworski Araneta, a tricycle driver.

The nine-year-old and 14-year-old only suffered minor burns and were released from the hospital but four-year old Iniego JB Araneta and father Jaworski were still confined there for third-degree burns.

Eva said that before the fire, her sister and Jaworski had a spat inside the house that she and the couple share in renting.

The house is located at the upper portion of fishing Sitio Saay in Barangay St. Francis II in Limay, Bataan.

Eva said her sister told her that her husband at the time was holding a bottle of gasoline that he sells to tricycle drivers.

She added that they were not able to save any belongings from the fire.

Allan Mendoza said he heard a daughter of Be­velyn telling the latter that their house was on fire and that Jaworski did it.

Mendoza said he saw Bevelyn near the wall of their house but that the fire was already raging.

He said that husband and wife were drinking with a group inside the village.