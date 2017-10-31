Mother knows best . . . well, not always

MOTHER always knows best.

Advertisements

Well, not always, at least not in the case of Elsa Marasigan whom anti-narcotics agents arrested after she allegedly tried to sneak in “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) to her son who was detained at the Albay District Jail of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

In a statement, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Director General Aaron Aquino said that at about 1:30 p.m. on October 26, as she was about to visit her son, Manuel, Marasigan underwent routine inspection where jail authorities discovered one plastic sachet of shabu hidden under the sole of one the slippers she was wearing.

In a Facebook chat with The Manila Times, the PDEA Regional Office 5, it said that what Marasigan did was nothing new.

”They would destroy the soles of their slippers to open them up, insert the sachets of drugs, put back the soles with a thin coat of adhesive so that they could still walk,” the office said.

Aquino said Marasigan was detained on drug charges for violation of Section 11 (Possession of Dangerous Drugs), Article II of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Marasigan, 56, a resident of Upper Binogsacan, Guinobatan, is presently under the custody of PDEA Regional Office 5 (PDEA RO5) under Director Christian Frivaldo. RJ CARBONELL