Mother’s Day feels at star-studded preem

As early as the 1980s, it has been a tradition for 56-year-old Regal Entertainment, Inc. to honor mothers with a movie in the lead up to their special day in May.

Movie history buffs this side of the world will be quick to remember the late, great Lino Brocka’s “Mother Dear” in 1982 (starring Charito Solis, Gloria Romero, Nestor de Villa, Snooky Serna, William Martinez, Albert Martinez, Julie Vega and Maricel Soriano) as the film outfit’s initial foray into this much-awaited practice, what with a mother’s important place in Philippine society. For indeed, despite the presence of Filipino machismo, families in this country are matriarchal at its core, with nanay often making the most sacrifices, and later assuming decisive and influential roles in the home.

Of course, no one does Mother’s Day movies better in the Philippines than Regal matriarch Lily Monteverde. Officially named “Ina ng Pelikulang Pilpino” by the Film Development Council of the Philippines in 2017 for her unwavering dedication in nurturing young talents to stardom and churning proudly Filipino productions despite the odds, she never forgets to pay tribute to women like herself who will do anything for those they love.

And so on Monday night, Mother Lily and daughter Roselle Monteverde—a mother of two herself, and to whom her mom has been passing on the reins of Regal these past years—were a picture of pride and excitement at the premiere of their 2018 Mother’s Day production, “My 2 Mommies.”

“It always brings me joy to produce Mother’s Day movies,” said the 78-year-old showbiz stalwart as Roselle looked over her with affection.

More into the fun and mingling these days, however—encouraged by all to enjoy the place she has earned in showbiz—it was Roselle rather than Mother Lily who filled in the The T-Zone that Regal wanted to show a “different kind of mother” in their movie offering this year.

“The movie is a comedy since it stars Paolo Ballesteros [with Solenn Heussaf], but it still presents a very real story where a discreetly gay man discovers he fathered a child and is faced with the decision to come out to his son,” Roselle explained. “It’s a situation that really happens these days but at the end of it all, the message of the movie will be all about what it means to be a mother despite one’s gender.”

With two of the days hottest stars leading the cast in Paolo and Solenn, what excites the production all the more with the project—Mother Lily especially—is the return of two original Regal Babies to their set. Eric Quizon directs My 2 Mommies, while Diamond Star Maricel Soriano who practically grew up with Regal has a special role in the movie.

“Once a Regal Baby, always a Regal Baby,” beamed Direk Eric, who was welcomed by Mother Lily with the tightest of hugs.

He meanwhile said of Maricel that he asked her to do the movie as a favor, eager to work with someone she considers family at Regal and, of course, as a “sister” given she had been dad Dolphy’s longtime TV daughter in the iconic “John en Marsha.”

Happy to be reunited with Eric after so many years, even if he was behind the camera this time, Maricel said she couldn’t refuse him, most especially Mother Lily who, like many other stars of the day, had been a huge part of her career.

Almost a full week before the actual celebration of Mother’s Day this Sunday, Monday night’s premiere, star-studded as it was, truly befitted the family feel of the movie.

Lots of love filled the air with the support of celebrity guests who wowed the red carpet, including Joem Bascon, Diane Medina, Marcus Cabais, Debraliz, Mich Liggayu and Billy Ray Gallion.

My 2 Mommies, Graded A by the Cinema Evaluation Board, officially opens in cinemas nationwide today.