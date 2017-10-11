Moto PH opens 6 stores to boost brand presence

MOTO Philippines, previously known as Motorola, opened six stores on Tuesday to reach more consumers, expand its retail footprint nationwide, and boost brand presence.

John Rojo, country manager for Lenovo Mobile Business Group Philippines, said the opening of new stores aims to strengthen Moto’s brand presence in the country.

“It’s our initiative to actually make Moto stand out in the retail market and to expand our retail footprint as well,” Rojo told The Manila Times on the sidelines of a product launch in Pasay City.

Earlier this year, Moto Philippines opened four stores in the Cyberzones areas of SM North Edsa, SM Megamall, SM Mall of Asia and SM Batangas. On Tuesday, it opened six new stores at the Glorietta, SM Sta. Rosa, SM Dasmarinas, SM Calamba, SM Cebu and Gaisano Davao.

Rojo said they are partnering with telecom companies an e-commerce firm to expand their consumer base, noting that Globe Telecom Inc. is already offering some of their devices in the plans it offers to its subscribers.

“We’re also doing a partnership with Lazada. That’s another channel we’re partnering with. Again it’s part of our initiative to really be more relevant in the market,” he said.

Moto Philippines officially rolled out in the Philippine market its newest smartphones, the moto g5s and moto g5s plus, which boast the latest innovations in camera technology, battery and design. The moto g5s and moto g5s plus retail at P10,999 and P14,999, respectively.