Motorcycle makers target 12-15% sales growth in 2017

THE Motorcycle Development Program Participants Association (MDPPA) is optimistic about surpassing their 2016 sales performance and is looking at a conservative target of a 12-percent to 15-percent uptick in sales this year.

The association—composed of motorcycle manufacturers Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Yamaha and Kymco—breached the one-million unit mark for the first time, capping off 2016 with a 34 percent year-on-year growth in motorcycle deliveries.

“Banking on a remarkable year in 2016, the MDPPA is upbeat and sees a positive outlook for the motorcycle industry in 2017,” Rodel Pablo, president of MDPPA said on Wednesday.

He said they are targeting sales growth this year of from 12 percent to 15 percent amid increasing demand for mobility especially in major cities.

Last year, MDPPA exceeded its initial sales target of 952,570 units and 12-percent growth in sales, posting the highest growth among members of the Federation of Asian Motorcycle Industries (FAMI), which includes six other motorcycle associations from Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan and Vietnam.

The association attributed the positive performance in 2016 to the robust motorcycle demand in the first half. The group’s mid-year motorcycle sale.