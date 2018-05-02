Motorcycle-riding gunmen killed in shootout

TWO motorcycle-riding gunmen — Rovie Daduya, 26, and Oscar Caisip –died in a shootout with police after they killed a butcher along Ortigas Avenue extension in Barangay Sto. Domingo, Cainta, Rizal. The victim, George Domantay, was reportedly on his way home from his duty in a local market. Region 4A Director Police Chieft Supt. Guillermo Eleazar, said police patrolling near the area heard gunshots and responded immediately. They saw Domantay lying on the sidewalk while a motorcycle sped away. Police chased the gunmen who opened fire as they neared Taytay; police shot back, killing both riders.

Recovered from the crime scene were .45 calibreer and 9MM pistols.Domantay was brought to a nearby hospital where he died on arrival. The victim’s co-worker, Mentong Mendoza, is now under custody at the local police station after lawmen recovered a phone from one of the suspects that revealed their conversation with Mendoza that included the victim’s work schedule. Mendoza said the suspects threatened to kill him if he did not lead them to Domantay.