Motorcycle thief killed in shootout

A suspected motorcycle-riding suspect (MRS)/carnapper died in a shootout with policemen in Barangay Minuyan Proper, City of San Jose Del Monte (CSJDM), Bulacan on Saturday night. Supt. Fitz Macariola, CSJDM Police chief, said victim Roger Banaybanay, a native of Zamboanga and residing in Barangay Minuyan Proper reported that his motorcycle (TMX 155) was forcibly an armed suspect. Police operatives who responded to the report spotted the motorcycle fitting the description of the stolen vehicle with two unidentified persons riding along Minuyan road. But the two opened fire at the approaching lawmen triggering a firefight killing one suspect on the spot while the other escaped. Recovered from the crime scene were a caliber .38 revolve, one heat-sealed sachet of shabu, a self-sealing sachet of dried marijuana leaves and a motorcycle (1063 TG).