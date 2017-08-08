Motorists advised to take alternate routes as MMDA closes Manila road for Asean parade

The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) advised southbound motorists to take alternate routes after several roads have been closed ahead of a grand parade to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) on Tuesday.

Only Asean delegates and foreign ministers may pass through Roxas Boulevard, a major highway leading to the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) and Hotel Sofitel where the parade will be held, the MMDA said in an advisory.

The MMDA released a map for the alternate routes that motorists could take after it ordered Roxas Boulevard southbound from P. Burgos to Buendia closed to traffic until 9 p.m.

The MMDA and the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) urged the public to send questions and concerns to the Task Force Manila hotline at 09955031670.

JOVILAND RITA