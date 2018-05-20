Motorists decry traffic in Vizcaya, Ecija highways

BAMBANG, Nueva Vizcaya: Motorists and commuters passing the national road in Cagayan Valley (Region 2) have expressed concern over the lack of a weighing scale to check on overloaded trucks resulting in accidents that cause monstrous traffic.

On Friday, another truck overturned at the Carranglan section of AH (Asian Highway) 26 in Nueva Ecija, stalling a long queue of vehicles for hours in the southern exit of the Cagayan Valley region.

The accident happened late in the morning but traffic did not move until close to four in the afternoon after the truck was removed.

Netizens who posted pictures of the truck said rescuers had difficulty retrieving the driver who was trapped inside.

They blamed the frequent truck crashes along the national highway from Nueva Vizcaya and Nueva Ecija to the closure of the weighing scale checkpoint in Aritao, Nueva Vizcaya.

A Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) employee, who requested not to be named for lack of authority to speak for the department, said because the weighing scale at the checkpoint in Aritao is not in operation, truck operators may have forgotten to observe safe loading limits.

Last month, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the sacking of all Land Transportation Office (LTO) personnel in Bayombong and Aritao after rice traders complained of extortion at the weighing scale checkpoint.

Ernesto Subia, a businessman and the president of Isabela Rice Millers, questioned regulations on overloading that limit the capacity of their trucks, resulting in losses.

Subia said they are consistently observing the 13.5 metric ton limit per axle load while government agencies such as the DPWH are enforcing another set of regulations.

He added that they are passing through the Northern Luzon Expressway and have passed through its weighing scale without any problem.

Calling for a reform in law enforcement particularly on the highways, Subia said they can help by keeping the price of rice lower if the government managed the highways better.