Motorists warned against fake traffic enforcers

THE Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) warned the public against persons posing as traffic enforcers to extort money.

Jojo Garcia, acting MMDA general manager, said the warning was issued after a motorist from Mandaluyong City complained that he was issued a fake traffic violation ticket by an equally fake traffic enforcer who apprehended him for reckless driving along Edsa and took his driver’s license.

The unidentified motorist was supposed to redeem his license on Tuesday but was informed that his traffic ticket was fake.

“The agency does not have the motorist’s driver’s license. The person who apprehended him was not a legitimate traffic enforcer of the agency,” said Garcia.

In his complaint, the motorist claimed he did not doubt the traffic enforcer since he was wearing the agency’s uniform.

Garcia said MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim ordered an investigation.

To identify a legitimate traffic enforcer, Garcia urged motorists to ask for his mission order, a document indicating official functions, place of assignment and time of duty.

“It is the responsibility of the traffic enforcer to carry his mission order at all times. If he does not bear his mission order, he is unauthorized,” said Garcia.

Meanwhile, Garcia reminded that a traffic enforcer may not just confiscate a driver’s license for a violation except when the motorist was involved in a road crash.

Garcia also urged the public to report dubious traffic enforcers who tainted the image of the agency.

“Motorists have the right to ask for the mission order, signed by their traffic sector heads,” he stressed.

Since Lim assumed office as MMDA chairman, Garcia said the agency had dismissed a number of traffic enforcers involved in illegal and corrupt practices. JAMES KONSTANTIN GALVEZ