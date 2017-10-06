Motorists warned of disruptions in traffic in Asean convoy dry run on Oct 8

MOTORISTS are advised to expect disruptions in the flow of traffic in parts of Metro Manila and the expressways on October 8 due to a convoy dry run of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Security Task Force, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said in a statement on Friday.

The dry run will cover Clark Airport in Pampanga to the Conrad Hotel Manila in Pasay City passing through the southbound lanes of the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), and Edsa.

The dry run is part of the heightened security preparations for the 31st Asean Summit in November.

Emmanuel Miro, chairman of the Metro Manila Development Authority Technical Working Group (MMDA-TWG), said the government would implement a modified stop and go scheme along the routes where the convoy would pass.

Miro said the dry run was essential to enable Asean delegates to travel seamlessly from one place to another.

“We appeal to motorists to bear with us during the dry run because we have to undertake the necessary preparations to ensure the safety and security of our Asean delegates during the actual event,” Miro said.

He also called on motorists to take alternate routes and refrain from passing through the affected areas.

Miro said there would be a full stop every time a convoy would pass through these routes, although the volume of traffic would determine the duration of the stop and go scheme on each intersection.

The dry run, spearheaded by the traffic management of the MMDA, was part of preparations undertaken by the 21-member agencies headed by the DILG. RJ CARBONELL