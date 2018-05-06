Motorists with ‘wang wang’ face ‘tokhang’

The Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) will include owners of vehicles who illegally use “wang wang” or sirens in its “Oplan Tokhang.”

HPG Director Chief Supt. Arnel Escobal said the “Oplan Tokhang versus Wang Wang” is one way of going after motorists who use sirens to gain advantage on the road.

“We are officially launching the Oplan Tokhang versus Wang Wang. Actually, when we launched the Oplan Disiplinadong Driver, this was already included. But then we will continue the campaign against unauthorized users, so we will have a specific instructions on Oplan Tokhang versus Wang Wang,” he said in Filipino.

The PNP destroyed thousands of sirens in March.

Individuals can call the HPG’s hotline 7444-474 to report a motorist illegally using sirens.

Hours before the HPG bared the program, PNP chief Oscar Albayalde told reporters in Baguio City that the police will go after motorists using “wang-wangs.”

“Motorists are not really authorized to use wang wangs. Maybe it was not strictly implemented over the years but since there is a direction, the PNP-HPG should be more keen in arresting these unauthorized motorists with the help of LTO (Land Transportation Office),” he said in Filipino.

Under Presidential Decree 96, the use of sirens, bells, blinding lights, and other signaling devices that emit loud sounds are prohibited.