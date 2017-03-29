Motul’s ‘Drive Right’ campaign

DRIVING is a way of life, whether it’s taking the kids to school, doing the grocery run or going to work. Being behind the wheel is an essential part of our personal, family, and work life. It can be enjoyable and pleasant, but at times can also be stressful and dangerous with fatal consequences. Majority of car crashes usually involves one driver.

In an effort to promote driver discipline and defensive driving, Motul, the country’s only 100-percent fully synthetic performance engine oil, introduced its CSR, or corporate social responsibility, campaign last year at the Manila International Autoshow (MIAS). This was conceived out of the frustrations of the everyday driver.

More than a decade ago, the traffic situation was far safer and driving along EDSA was a stress-free experience. These days, every driver on the road has to fight for every inch of space almost every day. Road rage incidents are common, so hopefully, this Drive Right campaign will remind everybody out there that the roads are for all, who must therefore share it with discipline in order to inspire goodwill among fellow drivers.

Motul Philippines will also showcase the following highly collectible and very rare limited edition supercars:

• One of 799 Ferrari TDF F12

• One of 500 Ford Mustang Shelby GT 350R

• One of 25 Mercedes-Benz CLK DTM Cabriolet

• One of 12 Ferrari Novitec Rosso F12

• One of 5 McLaren Vehicle Protoype 433 675LT

Visit the Motul booth at the MIAS—in World Trade Center, in Pasay City, on March 30 to April 2, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.—to avail of “Drive Right” car stickers by simply registering your name and email address. It is Motul’s small contribution in making our roads a safer place enjoyed by disciplined and defensive drivers.