Mountain Province town proposes techno research station

BAGUIO CITY: A technology-bridge concept through the establishment of a Research Outreach Station (ROS) proposed by a local government in Mountain Province may be the answer to low farm productivity and profitability in the area. WESTCORD CARES for ME which stands for Western Cordillera Center for Agricultural Research and Sustainable Development for Mother Earth is proposed to be situated in Barangay Bunga in Tadian town with 100 hectares eyed for integrated and diversified farming system. Tadian Mayor Anthony Wooden presented the concept of the project before members of the Economic Development Sectoral Committee of the Regional Development Council for possible endorsement to the RDC Executive Committee. Tadian is a farming community with 84 percent of the households engaged in farming producing heirloom rice, sugarcane, Arabica coffee and highland vegetable. Major livestock raised are cattle and swine. Wooden said the establishment of a research and development station would cater to the needs of highland Cordillera such as Mountain Province, Benguet and Ifugao and nearby areas of the Ilocos Region.