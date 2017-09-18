Movement launched against Duterte’s anti-people policies

A NEW movement was launched on Monday calling for unity in seeking an end to extrajudicial killings, women bashing, and corruption.

#Tindig Pilipinas asks individuals and organizations from different walks of life to speak up on pressing issues and join them in denouncing the government’s “anti-people policies.”

“Ang goal ng ganitong movement ay magsama-sama muna dahil may kanya-kanyang mga boses na pare-pareho namang may consensus sa mga nangyayari ngayon. At pangalawa, di na pwedeng manahimik nanonood tayo di na tayo nagsasalita . . . we should speak already, although we’re speaking up in a united way. And then yung pangatlo, di lang tayo puwede manood kundi tumindig tayo. So dapat may activities tayong ginagawa na ipapakita sa administrasyon na merong problemang pinapatupad na mga polisiya,” said Rep. Gary Alejano of Magdalo Party-list and a co-convenor.

Alejano also denounced the Duterte administration for spreading “fake news” to the public through the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) and the state-owned Philippine News Agency (PNA). NEIL ALCOBER