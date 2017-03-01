‘#MoveOnLang’ songwriting champ wins P100K

A San Beda Alabang student emerged grand winner in the #MoveOnLang songwriting competition for an insurance company. The preliminaries were judged by members of the Filipino Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (FILSCAP) from among 150 entries of college students nationwide.

With his original composition “Invincible,” Yosef Escoto won P100,000 cash and P100,000 worth of coverage insurance from Pioneer Life Inc.

Benjamin Quijano from the University of the Philippines-Los Baños was adjudged first runner-up for his composition “Aking Mundo” winning P50,000 cash, while Kenneth Roquid of the University of the Philippines-Diliman placed second runner-up for his piece “Alive,” winning P30,000 cash.

“We love doing contests like this because it allows us to connect with the youth and inspire them to pursue the arts,” insurance company president Lorenzo Chan Jr. shared.

The panel of judges included ABS-CBN’s One Music PH editor-in-chief Joy Mesina, FILSCAP president Rico Blanco, chairman Arturo Lui Pio, trustee Noel Cabangano and Chan himself.

Seven finalists were also awarded P10,000 each: CK Sabillo (“Chronosphere”) from University of Santo Tomas, Julia Dichoso (“Hand In Hand”) from Sorsogon State College, Julien Cloma (“From Now On”) from STI College Novaliches, Luigi Balazo (“Make It Through”) from University of San Carlos, Marie Salvaleon (“Martsa Ni Marta”) from Southwestern University PHINMA, Marie Tayag (“The Biggest Leap”) from De La Salle University Manila, and Patricia Monsod (“Time”) from University of Philippines Diliman.

Voted Online Favorite was Dichoso’s “Hand In Hand,” and awarded P10,000. Drei Chua of San Beda College Alabang with his “Bangon” composition was likewise awarded P10,000 for perfectly describing Pioneer’s message of hope to its clients. The finalists and special awardees were granted same amount of insurance coverage like the top three entrants.

All 11 songs are compiled in the playlist #MoveOnLang (A Songwriting Competition), available on Spotify, iTunes and Google Play.