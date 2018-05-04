Movers and shakers at ‘Reader’s Digest’ awards

Some of the biggest personalities and brands gathered in one spectacular night as Reader’s Digest unveiled the most trusted names and entities by consumers at the prestigious Reader’s Digest Trusted brand awards on April 26. The exclusive event was held Marco Polo Hotel Ortigas in Pasig City.

Over the years, the family magazine, through its Trusted Brand Survey, has been able to identify which brands and services, as well as personalities, consumers trust the most. Now in its 20th year, the Trusted Brand Awards surveyed 543 categories of products and services from various industries, as well as the most trusted personalities in the Philippines.

About 4,000 respondents were asked o participate in this year’s Trusted Brand Survey. Fifty percent were readers the magazine’s subscribers while the other half were chosen to reflect the demographics of the general population.

Making history this year is multi-awarded broadcast journalist Jessica Soho of GMA Network, who received her eighth Reader’s Digest award that night. Soho won the Most Trusted TV News Presenter Award, becoming the only Filipino journalist who has that most number of Reader’s Digest trophies under her name. Soho hosts the news magazine “Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho (One Heart)” and anchors evening newscast, “State of the Nation by Jessica Soho.

“In my line of work, trust is not only a big thing—it is the only thing that distinguishes fact from fake, the truth from a false so I thank Reader’s Digest for awarding me for the eighth time in a row,” Soho said.

“I always say, especially to our young reporters, that journalism is a far bigger cost than anyone of us. It is never about us, it is about the people we cover and stories that we feature. So we shouldn’t really take ourselves too seriously lest to begin to believe our own propaganda. But your trust, I will always value whole sacredly and hopefully keep in the years to come,” she added.

Another news pillar, Mike Enriquez, took home the Most Trusted Radio Presenter Award. The “Imbestigador ng Bayan” is now a three-time winner of the said award. Enriquez is heard weekdays over DZBB’s “Saksi sa Dobol B” and “Super Balita sa Umaga Nationwide.” He also anchors the primetime newscast “24 Oras” and hosts the longest-running investigative program on Philippine television, “Imbestigador.”

“This is the third time that I received this award and I want to prove to those who voted that I deserve this award. So I thank them for recognizing our work, profession and also for believing in us,” Enriquez said.

“We will do our very best to do whatever it takes to be able to deserve their trust—award or no award,” he added.

Meanwhile, “Eat Bulaga” host Ryan Agoncillo was recognized anew as Most Trusted Entertainment Presenter.

On the other hand, ABS-CBN also won its third consecutive Platinum Award. The Platinum Awards won in the past three years follows ABS-CBN’s five-year winning streak for Gold Trusted Brand Award from 2010 to 2015.

The Reader’s Digest Platinum Brand Awards are given to “brands that perform exceptionally, winning heir category with a score that vastly out-polled their nearest competitor.”

ABS-CBN’s Desiree Bretaña, ABS-CBN Head of Trade Marketing, Viewer Engagement, BEP Regional, received the award on the company’s behalf.