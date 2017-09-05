Movie critic-columnist Mario Hernando writes 30

SHOWBIZ has lost another pillar with the death of respected movie critic-columnist Mario Hernando on Tuesday. He was in his mid-60s.

Hernando had recently been afflicted with cancer, and noticeably lost weight when The Manila Times last saw him at the Gawad Urian awards night in July.

According to Kathy Solis, a close friend of the deceased and former PR executive at ABS-CBN, Hernando’s brother found him “unresponsive” in his home Tuesday morning. They rushed him to Capitol Medical Center but doctors at the emergency room were unable to revive him. ARLO CUSTODIO