A movie date with LizQuen for Valentine’s

After the successful TV series Dolce Amore, Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil’s love team—more popularly known as LizQuen—will make a comeback on the big screen in the upcoming Star Cinema film My Ex and Whys.

Followers in and outside the Philippines have witnessed how the two young stars evolved as actors. Before conquering prime time ratings, they were first paired in the film She’s the One in 2013, with Bea Alonzo and Dingdong Dantes. Their first lead film was Just the Way You Are in 2015, which was immediately followed the same year by another film, Everyday I Love You.

Now, after a year away from the silver screen, the love team is back and will star in a light but relatable film, which in Gil’s words will show them in a “more mature relationship” compared with their previous characters.

Describing their roles, Gil first talked about his character Gio: “I play a playboy who will try to prove he has changed.”

On the other hand, Soberano will portray Gio’s ex-girlfriend Cali. “My character is very modern—a blogger—who is hesitant to fall in love again. She is afraid to get hurt all over again,” Soberano said.

Gil teased that audiences will surely relate with their characters, especially since most of the scenes in the film are based on stories of real people.

Also starring in the film are Joey Marquez, Ara Mina, Arlene Muhlach, Dominic Roque, Ryan Bang, Neil Coleta, Cai Cortez, and Hyubs Azarcon.

My Ex and Whys opens nationwide on February 15, and will also be shown in key cities of the United States, Europe and Asia.